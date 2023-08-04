UAE Airfares Reduced by 30% as Residents Plan Longer Vacations

The time has never been better for UAE residents to plan their vacations. Last month saw a flurry of UAE residents jetting off to destinations across the globe during the peak summer season and school vacations.

Now, industry insiders bring good news for those yet to finalize their travel plans. According to them, airfares and holiday packages are seeing a nearly 30% reduction, reported Khaleej Times.

The drop in travel costs is having a positive effect on the travel plans of UAE residents. Not only are they able to prolong their existing vacations, but they are also planning additional holidays.

In a season of slashed prices and attractive travel packages, more extended journeys to preferred destinations are within reach.

The standard budget per person ranges from AED 3,500 to AED 4,500, with an average duration of 5-6 nights. Some residents are using the reduced prices to extend their trips to a full 10 days. Holiday packages ranging from AED 3,000 to AED 3,500 are witnessing a surge in demand.

Family-oriented travel experiences have risen to the forefront of these plans, with 80% of travelers focusing on creating family-centric memories.

Many families, having already visited their hometowns earlier this summer, are now eager for another round of travel with their children before the school year recommences.

Several destinations are topping the popularity charts, including Bangkok, Georgia, Baku, Salalah, Abha, and AlUla. These locations, along with visa-on-arrival countries, offer travelers a great deal on flight fares, even with a single layover.

Travel industry insiders, as quoted by Khaleej Times, have recorded a surge in the demand for leisure packages, with over 15,000 packages sold in recent times.

