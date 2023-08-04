KP Launches Month-Long Campaign for World Breastfeeding Week

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is celebrating World Breastfeeding Month this August, extending the advocacy for breastfeeding promotion and protection beyond the globally observed World Breastfeeding Week from August 1-7.

Recognizing its significance in the survival, growth, and development of infants and young children, this month-long campaign showcases the unwavering commitment of the Department of Health (DOH) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) towards enhancing child nutrition and well-being in the province.

During a recent event, Dr. Shaukat Ali, the Director General (DG) of Health in KP, highlighted the crucial importance of World Breastfeeding Week, which was established in 1992 to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of breastfeeding for child health, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development. Supported by UNICEF, the Nutrition Cell of KP is leading the efforts to celebrate August as World Breastfeeding Month.

This year’s theme revolves around various essential aspects related to breastfeeding, encompassing healthcare systems, women and work, the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes, community support, ecology, economy, science, and education.

These concerted efforts align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aptly demonstrate the region’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment for breastfeeding mothers and their infants.