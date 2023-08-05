Punjab Government Greenlights Agri Research Projects Worth Rs. 900 million

The Punjab Agricultural Research Board (PARB) has greenlit research initiatives valued at Rs. 900 million. These include developing superior canola quality lines in rapeseed and mustard with a special focus on enhancing productivity in the Potohar region.

Chaired by interim Agriculture Minister SM Tanveer, the board meeting saw the approval of 40 research plans, comprising 31 agriculture-based plans and nine in the sub-sector of livestock.

During the 48th board meeting, PARB Chief Executive Dr. Abid Mahmood presented an overview of the 40 new initiatives. Prominent figures, including Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and MNS Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali, attended the meeting.

One of the key ventures, valued at Rs. 47.975 million, aims to elevate the quality of canola lines in rapeseed and mustard. This project targets explicitly enhancing the productivity of oilseed crops in rain-fed regions.

Additionally, the meeting approved the development of high-yielding and disease-resistant varieties of sesame, with an estimated cost of Rs. 43.12 million. Herbicide-tolerant strains of chickpeas and lentils, valued at Rs. 48.12 million were also among the approved projects.

During the session, Minister Tanveer stressed the importance of agricultural research aligning with market demands and commercial scales. He emphasized the need for projects that directly benefit farmers and the public, contributing to stabilized market prices.

Agriculture Secretary Mr. Sahoo underscored that research efforts should not only be for academic purposes but should also focus on developing novel crop varieties that bolster farmers’ profits and address commercial concerns. He urged vigilance in ongoing agricultural research, particularly in the development of hybrid sunflower varieties.

Furthermore, Minister Tanveer directed Dr. Mahmood to submit a comprehensive report on PARB’s performance and reconstituted the special committee and PARB Executive Committee for the scrutiny of future projects. The focus remains on ensuring that research efforts lead to practical outcomes that positively impact the agricultural sector and farmers’ livelihoods across the region.