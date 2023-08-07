Dubai Flight Delayed After Bear Breaks Free From Plane’s Cargo [Video]

Passengers on an Iraqi Airways flight from Baghdad to Dubai experienced an unexpected delay when a bear broke out of its crate in the plane’s cargo hold.

After landing at Dubai International Airport (DXB), authorities had to call in a special team to carefully remove the sedated bear from the plane. Due to this unforeseen incident, the return flight to Baghdad was postponed.

Bear breaks out from a container in the cargo hold of an Iraqi Airways flight from Baghdad to Dubai – https://t.co/5KJeGp3orA pic.twitter.com/HicKz2An0H — Iraqi News (@IraqiNews_com) August 5, 2023

Following the delay, Iraqi Airways apologized to its passengers. It mentioned on its website, “We’re really sorry about the delay on the Baghdad to Dubai flight due to unexpected reasons.”

The airline also confirmed that it followed all the rules for animal transport. However, it did not reveal more details about why the bear was being transported or how is its present status.

In another unusual aviation incident last month, EasyJet, a British airline, left 19 passengers behind on the runway reportedly due to the plane being overweight to take off.

The flight from Arrecife Airport in Lanzarote to Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport was delayed due to a combination of factors, including excess weight and adverse weather.

The EasyJet flight was scheduled to depart at 9:45 PM but was delayed by two hours and finally took off from Lanzarote at 11:30 PM. The airline requested volunteers among passengers who were willing to give up their seats on this flight in order to address the weight issue.