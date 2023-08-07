UAE Introduces New Penalties for Visa Violations 

The UAE Digital Government, in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP), has released new visa penalty guidelines for residents and tourists overstaying on expired visas.

For those overstaying in the country, a daily fine of AED 50 will be imposed. This takes effect immediately after any grace period granted for visa renewal has expired.

For comprehensive information about visa fees, including issuance, extension, and cancellation costs, residents and tourists have been advised to visit the Digital Government’s official website or Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Individuals looking to apply or change their visa status can easily do so through various online channels, including the authority’s website, its dedicated smart app, the Dubai Now platform, and recognized typing centers.

Upon successful application, the applicant will receive an official approval letter along with their visa documentation.

In June, Dubai abolished its 10-day grace period for those tourists with expired visas. Before this, people could stay in Dubai for an extra 10 days after their visa expired without facing any fines. However, if someone overstays now, they will have to pay a fine of AED 50 per day, as mentioned above.

A representative from the ICP confirmed that the grace period for visit visas was no longer applicable. He advised people to apply for a 30-day visa extension if they wanted to stay legally in the country and avoid overstay fines.