Family Faces Acid Attack for Rejecting Marriage Proposal

A horrifying incident unfolded in Mauza Muhammad Pur Lama as motorcyclists threw acid on five members of a family, including two innocent children after their marriage proposal was rejected.

The victims, Nasreen Bibi, her brothers Waqas Ahmed and Allah Ditta, and her children Mumtaz Ahmed and Zohra, were returning home after delivering wedding gifts when they fell prey to the attack near Muhammad Pur Lama’s cemetery. Naveed Ahmed, the prime suspect, along with unidentified accomplices, stopped and threw acid at them inflicting severe burns on the victims.

The injured were taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, where they are currently in stable condition. District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal ordered the arrest of Naveed Ahmed upon learning about the incident, and he is now in custody as the police continue their search for his partners in crime.

Sadly, this is not an isolated incident in the area. Recently, a 17-year-old named Shakir Ali also fell victim to an acid attack, and in March, a woman suffered burn injuries in a similar incident.

Furthermore, another case involved suspects attempting to rob a woman named Farwa, causing injuries to her sister, Iqra Bibi’s right cheek and lips. The disturbing trend of acid attacks is a grave concern, and it’s essential to take decisive action to prevent further occurrences.