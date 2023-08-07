Nayatel Acquires ISO 27001 & 27701 Certifications: A Milestone in Information Security

Nayatel, the country’s leading internet service provider, has achieved two important certifications: ISO 27001 and ISO 27701. But what does that mean for you? Let’s break it down in simple terms!

ISO 27001 is a global standard that focuses on keeping your information safe. Nayatel has proven its dedication to identifying and reducing risks to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your valuable data. In other words, they take your privacy and security seriously, so you can trust them to keep your information safe from cyber threats and breaches.

ISO 27701 is an extension of ISO 27001, specifically focusing on managing your privacy information. Nayatel’s commitment to this compliance shows that they respect your privacy rights and comply with the strictest data protection regulations. It means they care about keeping your personal information confidential and secure.

In today’s digital world, where cyber threats are on the rise, having these certifications is crucial. Nayatel’s proactive approach to data security and privacy means your information is in good hands. This not only reassures their current customers but also makes them an attractive choice for new ones.

So, when you see that Nayatel has these certifications, it’s a sign that they are serious about your privacy and security. Choosing them as your internet service provider means you can have peace of mind knowing your data is well-protected.