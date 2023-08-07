Pakistan Women’s Football Team’s Saudi Arabia Tour Confirmed

Pakistan women’s football team is set to tour Saudi Arabia for friendly matches in September.

In a promising stride towards enhancing the global presence of women’s football, Pakistan’s national women’s football team is set to embark on a significant journey. Scheduled for the upcoming month, the team is geared up for a series of friendly matches in Saudi Arabia.

The women’s squad will take the flight to Saudi Arabia in September where they will attempt to upgrade their skills at an international yet friendly level.

Earlier, the return of the women’s team to the international arena had been met with enthusiasm and positivity. Their spirited participation in events like the women’s SAFF Championship has showcased their potential and determination.

Fans anticipate that this international exposure will not only provide valuable experience for the players but also showcase the growing prowess of Pakistani women in the realm of sports. As the PFF Normalization Committee diligently works to elevate the sport’s status, the forthcoming friendly matches stand as a testament to the revitalization of women’s football in Pakistan.