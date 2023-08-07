Pakistan Keeps Hopes Alive With First Victory in Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan hockey team has kept hopes in Asian Champions Trophy alive, marking its first victory against China by a margin of 2-1.

Ending the drought after two consecutive draws, the Pakistan hockey team has secured its first win in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. Facing off against China, Pakistan clinched a well-deserved 2-1 win, giving their tournament aspirations a significant boost.

The victory was marked by key moments, including Muhammad Sufian Khan’s successful penalty corner in the 20th minute and Afraz’s field goal in the 39th minute. China’s Jingheng scored a goal in the 33rd minute, but Pakistan’s defense held strong after that. Notably, Abdul Hanan Shahid of Pakistan was named the Player of the Match for his standout performance.

This win has elevated Pakistan to the fourth position on the points table, with three vital points and reinvigorating their chances of making it to the semi-finals. Pakistan are now perched above Japan and China but their performance in the crucial game against India will decide their future in the tournament.

After a loss to Malaysia, draws against Korea and Japan, and finally a victory against China, Pakistan’s upcoming match against their arch-rivals, India, on 9 August promises to be an epic clash.