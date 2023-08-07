Kamran Akmal and Amir Sue Aussie Sports Company Over Unauthorized Image Use

Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Amir have launched a legal suit against cricket gear manufacturer Tazwin Sports, alleging the unauthorized use of their images in promotions.

The duo, who participated in the Aussie Cricket League (ACL) last December, claim that Tazwin Sports manipulated photos of them endorsing cricket bats without permission.

The Aussie Cricket League, a community-based T20 cricket league, showcased former stars like Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir, and Lasith Malinga, attracting attention.

According to media reports, the dispute revolves around Tazwin Sports’ alleged use of images of the former Pakistani wicketkeeper and fast bowler to promote cricket bats.

The images depicted them holding Tazwin Sports’ gear, branded as Proud Taz-Winners, and reportedly displaced the logo of another sponsor on Pakistan team jerseys.

Their attempts to have the photos removed from the site were met with resistance, as the company claimed sponsorship rights from an oral agreement with league organizers.

Contrary to Tazwin’s stance, the cricketers argue that their sponsorship involved a $3000 payment and three bats, which were unfulfilled by the cricket gear manufacturer company.

Akmal states that a $28,000 annual endorsement and $7,000 equipment deal were lost, while the former pacer lost a $30,000 annual offer with $5,000 equipment.

Both players have filed a suit accusing the company of deceptive conduct under Australian consumer law, seeking compensation and an injunction against further image use.