Customs, IRS Unhappy With Treatment of Senior Officers

The office bearers of the associations of Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) & interim committee of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) met Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Chairman FBR in his office on 29/04/2024 to convey the concerns of both services at the non-transparent and arbitrary method adopted for recent profiling & placing of the senior most officers of both services on the Admin Pool of FBR.

They expressed their resentment at the media trial of these officers in particular and the two services in general which is damaging the morale and performance of officers of both services.

Both Associations expressed the sentiments of the officers who are feeling threatened and harassed because the due process provided under the law, rules & regulations for dealing with inefficiency, misconduct & integrity issues has not been observed.

Moreover, the Field formations have been collecting revenue despite adverse economic situations, but efforts of the officers in establishing the writ of the state remain neglected by concerned authorities. FBR has met all assigned targets so far with the tireless efforts of these officers.

Chairman, FBR categorically stated that transfer posting remains a prerogative of the government. However, placement in the admin pool of certain officers has been done to comply with the government’s directives.

The Chairman further assured the association members that his office would request for a meeting of both Associations with the Prime Minister & the officers could exercise their lawful rights to register their concerns. Furthermore, a Zoom meeting of all officers of customs and IRS will be arranged at the earliest wherein the chairman will explain how the current situation developed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the officers (BS-17-22) of both services do not endorse any corrupt practice, however, caution and transparency of accountability should be in place in view of conflict of interest due to the involvement of other stakeholders.

The recent developments would undermine the working conditions of officers of both services who are united in asserting that it’s the country’s loss more than the departments.

At this critical time when there are only 2 months left in FY24, this hostile environment created on whimsical grounds will be detrimental to the achievement of revenue targets.