The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named former captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, as the chief selector of the national team. PCB announced the news via its official Twitter handle minutes ago.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq has been appointed national men's chief selector. pic.twitter.com/TnPdQaoXvW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 7, 2023

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.