PM Launches Pakistan’s First Tourism Brand

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the country’s first tourism brand, ‘Salam Pakistan’, and e-portal on Friday, aiming to bolster tourism in Pakistan. Speaking at the launch ceremony in Islamabad, the PM emphasized the country’s potential as a remarkable destination for promoting tourism, culture, and heritage.

During the event, PM Sharif expressed his determination to collaborate with countries known for excelling in tourism, culture, handicrafts, and other areas, encouraging them to showcase Pakistan’s diverse tourism sector.

The Salam Pakistan brand and e-portal were introduced to display Pakistan’s rich cultural and natural diversity at an international level, attracting tourists from all over the world.

PM Sharif highlighted the abundance of natural resources and scenic beauty in Pakistan’s northern areas, which he believed could be harnessed to boost the country’s economy through tourism opportunities.

ALSO READ Quetta Gets an E Service Center for Numerous Public Facilities

The e-Portal features information about the top 20 tourist destinations in Pakistan, including K2, Gwadar, Ziarat Valley, Uch Sharif, Deosai National Park, Kalash Valley, Takht-e-Bahi, Hingol National Park, Shandur Pass, Kambhar Lake, Fairy Meadows, Ratti Gali, Lahore Fort, Makli Graveyard, Derawar Fort, Rohtas Fort, Kumrat Valley, Hunza Valley, and Mohenjo-Daro.

It provides tourists with guidance on beaches, waterfalls, nature and landscape, festivals, spiritual tourism, and eco-tourism, making it easier for visitors to explore the country’s breathtaking offerings.