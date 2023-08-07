UAE Reports Rise in Demand for ‘Skilled Professional’ Golden Visas

The UAE’s Golden Visa normally requires applicants to invest AED 2 million or more in property. However, recent developments reveal an alternative route via the ‘skilled professional’ category making this visa more accessible for many.

As quoted by Gulf News, James Swallow, Commercial Director at PRO Partner Group, stated that applications through this professional category are generally more straightforward.

It is because many of these professionals already maintain an employment file with the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), which expedites the application process, he added.

Recent data shows a rising trend in Golden Visa applications through the professional category. While 2022 was marked by applicants primarily using property investments to secure their visas, 2023 is witnessing a shift, according to James.

He said that many professionals, including newcomers in UAE, are interested in this long-term residency program. Notably, several businesses are introducing incentives for their staff in light of this trend.

The increased demand is due to the growing job market. Sectors such as technology, digital services, retail, and hospitality are showing strong recruitment figures, particularly in mid to senior-level positions.

The steady influx of new businesses in the region also underscores the rising demand for the Golden Visa.

James emphasized that the Golden Visa’s potential has yet to reach its peak, suggesting a continued interest across multiple categories in the future.

For those applying under the skilled professional category, the required documentation is standard. According to him, applicants need their attested university degree, existing UAE health insurance, a salary certificate, a valid work contract, and a letter confirming a minimum of 5 years of experience in their current role.

The processing time for the skilled professional category is fast. Preliminary approval takes around a week, followed by another two weeks for the final visa and Emirates ID issuance. For comparison, the investor category’s processing time takes roughly four weeks.

Via Gulf News