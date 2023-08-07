UAE Residents to Witness 100 Shooting Stars Per Hour This Weekend

This weekend, the night sky of the UAE will be adorned with the Perseids Meteor Shower, an annual celestial event. Residents can expect a clear view of the spectacle on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

The Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG) has announced that the 2023 Perseid meteor shower will be most prominent on the night of 12 August, stretching into the early hours of 13 August.

Under optimal conditions, particularly in darker sites, observers could see up to 100 meteors per hour. The timing coincides with a new Moon phase, providing darker skies which enhance the viewing experience.

The cause of this meteor shower is Earth’s passage through debris remnants from Comet Swift-Tuttle. This comet, having last approached Earth in 1992, is the largest known object to make repeated passes by Earth. Its next anticipated arrival is scheduled for 2126.

How to View This Spectacle

Seek out the darkest possible locations for the best viewing experience.

No telescopes or binoculars are required.

Arrive early to allow your eyes approximately 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

Prepare for the weather, considering both warmth and humidity.

Consider attending the DAG event at the Al Awir Desert in Dubai on 12 August, from 10 PM to 3 AM. Entry starts at AED 200 and includes telescope observations and astrophotography sessions.

Alternatively, the Mleiha campsite is hosting an all-ages event beginning at 6 PM. Enjoy telescope viewings, quizzes, and presentations on the meteor shower. Food and beverages will be available. Ticket prices start from AED 200.

It’s noteworthy that 2023 has been a remarkable year for celestial events visible to UAE residents.

In June, the skies were lit up by the June Bootod meteor shower. March featured a unique alignment of five planets, Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars.

Earlier this year, the passage of Comet 2022 E3 also occured, as it approached Earth for the first time in 50,000 years.