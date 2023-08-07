Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Twitterati Disclose Shocking Incident Before Mountaineer Hassan’s Death on K2

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 7, 2023 | 4:27 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Last month, renowned Pakistani mountaineer, Muhammad Hassan, lost his life in a tragic accident while conquering K2, the second-highest peak in the world.

The death of the Shigar-born climber is another shock to the mountaineering community in the country, following the death of the legendary Mohammad Ali Sadpara in 2021.

ALSO READ

According to media reports, his fellow mountaineers bravely attempted to rescue the young climber; however, they were, unfortunately, unable to reach him in time.

In fact, the tragic incident also exposed the failure of the government authorities to respond promptly and rescue the national hero, who made the country proud.

It has been almost more than a week since the incident happened, but social media users are still divided over the actual reasons for the death of Muhammad Hassan.

ALSO READ

Warning: The following pictures and videos contain distressing content and viewer discretion is advised.

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>