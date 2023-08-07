Twitterati Disclose Shocking Incident Before Mountaineer Hassan’s Death on K2

Last month, renowned Pakistani mountaineer, Muhammad Hassan, lost his life in a tragic accident while conquering K2, the second-highest peak in the world.

The death of the Shigar-born climber is another shock to the mountaineering community in the country, following the death of the legendary Mohammad Ali Sadpara in 2021.

According to media reports, his fellow mountaineers bravely attempted to rescue the young climber; however, they were, unfortunately, unable to reach him in time.

In fact, the tragic incident also exposed the failure of the government authorities to respond promptly and rescue the national hero, who made the country proud.

It has been almost more than a week since the incident happened, but social media users are still divided over the actual reasons for the death of Muhammad Hassan.

Warning: The following pictures and videos contain distressing content and viewer discretion is advised.

🛑 انتہائی افسوسناک۔۔ انسانیت ختم ہوگئی..!

کے ٹو (K-2) کی چوٹی سر کرنے کے چکر میں پاکستانی کوہ پیما محمد حسن کئی گھنٹے چوٹی پر جانےکے دوران پھنسے رہے جبکہ دوسرے ساتھی اپنے غرض کے لیے چوٹی سر کرنے میں لگے رہے جبکہ محمد حسن اس دوران کئی گھنٹے تک لٹکے رہنے کی وجہ سے جاں بحق ہوگئے۔۔ pic.twitter.com/em5vAHiCk7 — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) August 7, 2023

An important story. Several things were left unwritten, in order to post only quotes from direct sources. But there is more and it is not nice. Read on and draw your own conclusions. https://t.co/qutgyndLCr — Angela Benavides (@Angelab8848) August 4, 2023

This is the dead body of Muhammad Hassan a Pakistani porter 💔 pic.twitter.com/kbbeY8bA68 — Tour D North Pakistan 🇵🇰 (@Sharafataly3) August 6, 2023

So, there you are, struggling to hang on to dear life for 3 hours and then 30 "tourists" step over your body so they can continue to claim they've "conquered" K2 and accept their Guinness certificates. You should have been warned, Muhammad Hassan pic.twitter.com/tYZLWzNHVZ — Saqlain Naeem (@JSaqlainnaeem) August 6, 2023

What an absolute disgrace. The mountaineering 'community' should hang it's head in shame. A poor man inadequately equipped to take on the higher slopes of the mountain What We Know About the Last Three Hours of Muhammad Hassan’s Life on K2 https://t.co/oWNCNYeB3j — Haris (@bandaydaputtar) August 5, 2023

Climbers crossing the most dangerous part of K2; The Bottleneck & the laying man in black & yellow dawn suit is reportedly Muhammad Hassan from Tissar Skardu, who died there and 130 climbers crossed over his body on ascent & descent.

Climbers crossing the most dangerous part of K2; The Bottleneck & the laying man in black & yellow dawn suit is reportedly Muhammad Hassan from Tissar Skardu, who died there and 130 climbers crossed over his body on ascent & descent.

