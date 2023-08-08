Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Points Table: Pakistan Move Into the Semi-Finals Spot

Pakistan comfortably defeated China 2-1, registering their first win in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

With this victory, the Men in Green moved to the fourth spot on the points table, enhancing their chances of advancing to the semi-final stage of the marquee event.

Three-time champions India lead the points table after winning three out of four encounters while concluding one game in a draw, securing a spot in the semi-finals.

Malaysia also secured a semifinal spot with a convincing 3-1 win over Japan, standing second on the points table by winning three out of four games and losing one.

The 2021 champions, South Korea, currently hold the third spot in the points table with five points in their pockets, winning one game and ending two games in a draw.

Here is the updated points table after Pakistan’s win over China.