Oppo is Launching Folding Phones, Tablet, and More This Month

Now that Samsung has unveiled its latest generation of foldable phones, it is time for rival companies to respond. Honor has confirmed a launch event for September 1 and Oppo is also expected to unveil new foldables later this month.

We are expecting to see the Oppo Find N3 at this unconfirmed launch event, but rumor has it that the Find N3 Flip will feature at this launch too. Not just that, but these third-generation foldables will also be accompanied by an Oppo Pad Air 2 tablet, and the Oppo Watch 5 series.

Oppo Find N3 and N3 Flip

Recent reports have unveiled the features of the upcoming Find N3. These include a 3.36GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a triple camera array highlighted by a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, and rapid 50W wireless charging.

The Find N3 Flip is set to preserve the design and specifications found in the original Find N2 Flip. The primary distinction between the two models lies within their camera systems. While the Find N2 Flip incorporates a dual-camera setup, the N3 Flip is anticipated to introduce a triple camera module, prominently featuring a 32MP telephoto camera.

Oppo Pad Air 2 and Watch 5

There is little known about the Oppo Pad Air 2. All we know is that it is going to have an 8,000 mAh battery and 5G connectivity.

As for the Watch 5 series, it is skipping the number 4 from its name due to its association with bad luck in China. According to reports, the Watch 5 is rumored to showcase a curved AMOLED display, a 570 mAh battery, and eSIM support.

This smartwatch is said to be available in shades of white and black carbon fiber. The series is expected to encompass a duo of models: the Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. It is unclear whether there will be other Oppo products or not.