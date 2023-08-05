OnePlus Foldable Phone Gets a Design Refresh Ahead of Launch

OnePlus is set to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone, known as the OnePlus Open, which had previously surfaced in leaked CAD-based renders in June.

Despite the company’s official confirmation of the name, several rumors indicated that the device’s initial late August debut got delayed due to a screen maker change.

However, it appears that the alterations go beyond just the screen maker. Recently, a new set of leaked renders of the OnePlus Open has emerged, supposedly based on pre-production visuals.

In a side-by-side comparison with the earlier renders, it becomes evident that the phone’s closed aspect ratio has undergone significant changes. The new design now bears a striking resemblance to the Oppo Find N2, distinguishing it from the initial renders.

Furthermore, there are indications that the OnePlus Open will be smaller than its previous design (though the side-by-side images are not at the same scale), with the circular camera island occupying a more substantial portion of the back panel. Nevertheless, rumors suggest that it will still be larger than the Oppo Find N2.

Several changes have been made to improve the device’s audio capabilities, including the repositioning of the speakers. Additionally, the frame has been tweaked for a more refined appearance. The inner display’s selfie camera has also been relocated from the top left corner in portrait mode to the top right.

On the rear side, the Hasselblad logo has been simplified to just an “H,” and it now sits above what appears to be a ToF (Time of Flight) or LiDAR sensor. These alterations hint at a significant overhaul of the OnePlus Open’s design and features.

The alert slider retains its place, while the fingerprint sensor is, as expected for a foldable device, integrated into the power button. Notably, the rear sports a faux leather texture, providing a distinctive look and feel.

We still don’t have a revised launch date yet, but it is certainly not going to be August anymore.

