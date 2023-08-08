Rohit Sharma’s Interesting Response on Toughest Pakistani Bowler Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma showcased his diplomatic finesse by deftly sidestepping a question that has often ignited fiery debates among cricket enthusiasts.

While addressing the media in the USA, one of the journalists asked the opening batter to reveal the toughest fast bowler in the current Pakistan national team.

Rohit responded that he will not single out any individual, as it always generates controversy, and mentioned that all the fast bowlers in the Pakistan team are equally good.

“If I take one player’s name, the second will feel bad. If I take the second player’s name, then the third will feel bad. I think all of them are good,” Rohit added.

Responding to a question regarding the clash in the Asia Cup and World Cup 2023, Rohit stated that the Indian team will need to be fully prepared for that encounters.

The right-handed batter conveyed that playing against the arch-rivals has always been a challenging task, not only for Team India but also for every cricketing nation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the neighboring countries will lock horns in the much-anticipated encounter of the Asia Cup 2023 on September 2 in Kandy.

The arch-rivals are also scheduled to face each other in the upcoming World Cup on October 14 at the iconic venue of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.