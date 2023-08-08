Nasser Hussain Compares Pakistan’s WTC Journey With India and Australia

Nasser Hussain Impressed With Pakistan’s Start to Test Championship Journey

Former England captain, Nasser Hussain, has commented on the start of a remarkable journey of Pakistan towards securing a spot in the Test Championship final.

Known for their enigmatic shifts in performance, the trajectory of the Pakistan team in the longest format of cricket has intrigued many for years.

ALSO READ Fawad Alam Leaves Pakistan Cricket for Good to Play in the US

However, a transformation in consistency has been seen within the national team, leading Nasser Hussain to share insights on the ascent of Pakistan in Test cricket.

Nasser Hussain remarked that the Pakistan team is no longer unpredictable, as one can now observe the consistency and temperament required for the game of cricket.

The mercurial nature that often defined their performances seems to have given way to newfound consistency, particularly in the longest format of the game.

ALSO READ Australia Announces Possible Squad for World Cup 2023

Hussain highlighted the vital need for consistency in various conditions, drawing parallels between the journeys of India and Australia to the ICC Test Championship final.

Hussain added that India and Australia showcased their mettle by maintaining a balance between triumphs on home soil and commanding performances away from home.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan kicked off its Championship cycle 2023-25 in fine style, whitewashing Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series.