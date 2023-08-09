Fate of Serena Underpass and T-Chowk Hangs in Balance as PM to Decide on Last Day in Office

The engineering division of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is anticipating a crucial decision from outgoing Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif regarding the proposed Serena underpass project. Today marks the final day of the government’s term, and the CDA’s engineering wing is hopeful for an order from the PM’s Office concerning the fate of the project.

Last week, PM Sharif had declined to inaugurate the project until he received a presentation about the winning construction company, Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited (Railcop).

Railcop, a part of Pakistan Railways, secured the contract with the lowest bid of Rs. 2.1 billion, competing against National Logistics Cell’s (NLC) bid of Rs. 3.5 billion, submitted by another government-run construction entity.

The underpass, set to be located near Serena Hotel, was poised for a groundbreaking ceremony alongside the expansion of a stretch of Srinagar Highway. However, the PM requested insights into Railcop’s expertise before committing to the project. This request led to the postponement of the inauguration, as the PM emphasized that road construction should not be a ministry’s responsibility.

CDA sources have expressed optimism that Railcop’s experience in road and bridge projects, akin to NLC and Frontier Works Organization (FWO), will sway the PM’s decision in favor of the project. In case of a rejection, the CDA would be compelled to cancel the Rs. 1.78 billion contract for the T-Chowk flyover, previously awarded to Railcop. The fate of the proposed Serena underpass and the wider Srinagar Highway enhancements now rests on the PM’s impending decision, which could shape the course of these critical infrastructure initiatives.