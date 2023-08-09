Rawalpindi Traffic Police to File Cases Against Road Encroachers

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) will file FIRs against road encroachers for not abiding by the police anti-encroachment drive.

A traffic police spokeswoman told Dawn that the department is working to mitigate road accidents and traffic congestion. The anti-encroachment squad will file FIRs against encroachers who defy their warnings.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and accident prevention, the traffic headquarters conducted a meeting that included Senior Traffic Officer Munir Ahmed Hashmi and field operatives.

Circle, sector, and beat in-charge personnel will also be accountable for traffic offenses and other traffic issues in their respective areas.

During the meeting, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan ordered all in-charge personnel to take responsibility for any traffic obstruction or traffic rule infringement in any area.

The CTO also ordered traffic officials and wardens to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against motorcyclists without helmets, number plates, licenses, as well as against underage drivers.

He claimed that Mall Road and other roads will strictly enforce lane discipline and take action against all offenses to prevent accidents and ensure compliance.

The CTO stated that the drivers will receive a challan and a learner’s permit if they violate traffic laws. He also urged residents to follow traffic laws to improve city roadways.