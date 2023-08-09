News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Rawalpindi Traffic Police to File Cases Against Road Encroachers

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 9, 2023 | 2:23 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) will file FIRs against road encroachers for not abiding by the police anti-encroachment drive.

A traffic police spokeswoman told Dawn that the department is working to mitigate road accidents and traffic congestion. The anti-encroachment squad will file FIRs against encroachers who defy their warnings.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and accident prevention, the traffic headquarters conducted a meeting that included Senior Traffic Officer Munir Ahmed Hashmi and field operatives.

ALSO READ

Circle, sector, and beat in-charge personnel will also be accountable for traffic offenses and other traffic issues in their respective areas.

During the meeting, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan ordered all in-charge personnel to take responsibility for any traffic obstruction or traffic rule infringement in any area.

The CTO also ordered traffic officials and wardens to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against motorcyclists without helmets, number plates, licenses, as well as against underage drivers.

He claimed that Mall Road and other roads will strictly enforce lane discipline and take action against all offenses to prevent accidents and ensure compliance.

ALSO READ

The CTO stated that the drivers will receive a challan and a learner’s permit if they violate traffic laws. He also urged residents to follow traffic laws to improve city roadways.


lens

Mehar Bano’s Sin City Style Divides Fans
Read more in lens

proproperty

Realtors Advocate Tax Reforms for Real Estate Sector’s Recovery
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>