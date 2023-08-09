Govt Announces Huge Increase in Travel Allowance for All Employees

In a significant move, the current government, whose term is set to conclude today, has unveiled a substantial 50 percent increase in daily travel and mileage allowances for all government employees engaged in official duties. The development was confirmed through an official notification released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

The revised allowances will now see a maximum special rate of Rs. 7,200 per day for employees in Grade 22, followed by Rs. 6,000 for Grade 21, and Rs. 4,920 for those in Grades 19 and 20, when traveling within the country.

Similarly, the maximum daily rate for employees in Grades 17 and 18 has been set at Rs. 3,840, while those in Grades 12 to 16 will receive Rs. 2,160. Grades 5 to 11 will get Rs. 1,320, and Grades 1 to 4 will be eligible for Rs. 1,200 per day.

Effective from July 1, the increase in allowances spans a wide range of grade levels. The transportation cost has also been adjusted, with a 50 percent hike in charges for cars and motorcycles. Additionally, per-kilometre mileage allowances for various modes of transport, such as personal cars, taxis, motorcycles, bicycles, and public transportation, have also been raised by 50 percent.

Air travel expenses for employees in Grades 17 and above will be reimbursed at actual costs, and the carriage of personal belongings upon retirement or transfer has been increased to Rs. 0.03 per kilogram per kilometer.

The revised daily allowance rates will apply to specified stations, including major cities and towns across the country. For other outstations, the ordinary daily allowance rates have also been subject to a 50 percent increase.

The government’s decision to revise these allowances aims to provide improved compensation to its employees, taking into account the rising costs of travel and accommodation. The changes are expected to have a positive impact on government servants at various levels, facilitating their official duties and travel requirements.