PM Launches Project for Conversion of 100,000 Tubewells to Solar Power

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched a project for the conversion of 100,000 agriculture tubewells to solar power across the country, according to State Radio.

Speaking at the launching ceremony held in Islamabad, the premier said agriculture is a sector that would bring economic prosperity to Pakistan.

The premier said that there is a need to facilitate farmers by providing them good quality seeds, low-cost fertilizer, and electricity to develop the agriculture sector.

Stressing the need for low-cost electricity, Sharif said that low-cost electricity is needed for every sector of the economy be it agriculture or industry. He said that solar power can prove to be invaluable to bring down the cost of electricity.

Speaking about the polarization of tubewells, he said that the project would bring a revolution in the country’s agriculture sector.

Minister for National Food Security Bashir Cheema also spoke on the occasion and said that projects like the solarisation of tubewells are of great importance to provide relief to farmers.

Federal Secretary for National Food Security Zafar Hussain said under this project within three years 100,000 tubewells will be solarized under the collaboration of federal and provincial governments.