Here’s Pakistan’s Updated Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

The revised schedule of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India has seen Pakistan’s four matches shifted across the calendar. Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, and England will now face Pakistan on different dates as compared to the initial schedule.

Pakistan’s path in the 2023 Cricket World Cup has undergone some necessary revisions in response to local festivals in India. The alterations were made to ensure optimal security and smooth proceedings for all teams involved.

ALSO READ Pakistan Will Opt to Play FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Foreign Country if it Fails to Secure Home Stadium

The clash against the Netherlands remains set for 6th October in Hyderabad, followed by a match against Sri Lanka on October 10th which was initially scheduled for 12th October. The highly anticipated clash against India, initially scheduled for October 15th in Ahmedabad, has been brought forward by a day to October 14th.

The changes further affected the matches against New Zealand and England, as they both moved back by a day, from 5th November to 4th November and from 12th November to 11th November, respectively.

Remaining unaffected by these adjustments are the matches against Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh.

It should be noted that only the dates of the matches have been changed while the venues remain the same.

ALSO READ PCB Chairman Invites Cricket Associations to Resolve Domestic Cricket Issues

Here’s the updated schedule of Pakistan’s fixtures in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023: