Pakistan Almost Finalizes Squad for Asia Cup and Afghanistan Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce the 18-member squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup 2023 this week.

The consultation between Babar Azam and the newly appointed Selection Committee extended over a significant period, leading to a delay in the announcement.

The anticipated squad is likely to include opening batters, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Ali Agha.

Middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, leg-spinner, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shaheen Shah Afridi will also be part of the squad for the crucial season.

Star pacers, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim, leg-spinner, Usama Mir, and emerging batter, Tayyab Tahir are highly probable inclusions in the national squad.

Sources revealed that the committee is deliberating over the choice between Shan Masood or Abdullah Shafique, and Sarfaraz Ahmed or Mohammad Haris.

Reports also suggest that Team Director, Mickey Arthur, is keen to select all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf and emerging pacer, Zaman Khan for the national squad.