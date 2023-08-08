CDA Seals Over 100 Car Dealerships in Islamabad Over Illegal Parking

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) along with the authorities, has sealed over 117 car dealerships in Islamabad over parking cars illegally in public parking spaces.

In his recent tweet, CDA chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that the department has canceled the lease of car dealerships for not vacating the parking as per government orders issued a few months ago.

117 car showroom offices lease in various commercial zones cancelled for non conforming use and illegally occupying public parking for their commercial activity.

In April 2023, CDA ordered car dealers to move their showrooms out of the urban areas. The presence of vehicle showrooms in G-8 Markaz, Blue Area, and other parts of Islamabad disrupts the movement of pedestrians and traffic, as well as other business activities in the federal capital’s busy areas.

The showroom vehicles also occupied parking spots, leaving no room for people to park their cars and bikes. “As such, these businesses are being run illegally,” a CDA official told the media.

After three months, the civic agency finally initiated the operation against car dealerships. Following this operation, traffic and parking facilities will likely get better in the commercial areas of the federal capital.