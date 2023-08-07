Rawalpindi’s 6th Road Metro Bus Station Has Been in Shambles for Three Months

Rawalpindi’s 6th Road Metro Bus Station was burned to the ground during the May 9 protests. Three months have passed since those events, yet the Punjab administration has failed to restore the station.

According to a report from Dawn, a top district administration official said that escalators, ticketing machines, and security cameras will cost Rs. 140 million to fix. Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) had to utilize its own finances for repairs because the caretaker administration refused to grant funds.

ALSO READ 2024 Toyota Fortuner Gets More Power and Better Features

Due to a non-functional station, 6th Road travelers have to use Rehmanabad or Shamsabad Bus Stations. Traveling on foot to these stations creates problems for the residents of the area.

The metro staff has also expressed their concern regarding the delay in the bus station’s restoration. The passengers asked that the Punjab government swiftly restore the station to offer relief to the daily users.

When contacted, PMA General Manager Syed Ozair Shah claimed that damages have incurred a heavy cost. He said:

In the initial survey, PMA found that the elevator, escalator, cables and ticket stations and bus station at 6th Road were damaged severely and in the initial estimate we require Rs. 140 million. However, we fear that the fire also damaged the pillars and structure of the elevated road.

He stated the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) had been called to help with the repairs. RDA possessed all the bus station drawings from the Metro Bus Service Project, therefore its help was needed for repairs.