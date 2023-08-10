Ex-Indian Team Manager Recalls High-Level Security During Historic Pakistan Tour

Former Indian team manager, Amrit Mathur, recalled the comprehensive security measures put in place during the historic tour of India to Pakistan in the past.

Speaking to the media at the launch of his book ‘Pitchside’, Mathur noted the unparalleled security provided by Pakistan during the tours.

ALSO READ Afghanistan Superstar Calls Babar Azam a Legend

“There were police vehicles in front and behind our team bus, a helicopter above the team bus, and the Rapid Action Force at all major road points,” Amrit Mathur said.

Mathur further added that while witnessing the stringent security measures in Pakistan, the visiting players sometimes wondered why so much security was necessary.

It is worth noting that India last visited Pakistan in 2005 for an ODI and Test series, where the visiting side won the ODI series by 4-1, and the home side won the Test series by 1-0.

India was scheduled to visit the neighboring country for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, but the BCCI refused to send the Men in Blue due to political reasons.

The arch-rivals last played the ODI series back in 2012-13, which was won by Pakistan by 2-1, while they played the red-ball series back in 2008.

Both cricketing nations are scheduled to meet in the Asia Cup on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and on October 14 in the World Cup 2023.