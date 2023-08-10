Govt to Construct State-of-the-Art Olympic Village in Islamabad

The outgoing federal government has announced the construction of a state-of-the-art Olympic Village in Islamabad to enhance sports facilities in the country.

As per media reports, the Olympic Village will be built in the foothills of Margalla, featuring international standard facilities for various sports activities.

The village will offer facilities like a cricket academy, an international cricket stadium, a hockey ground, a tennis complex, an athletics stadium, and indoor sports facilities.

In this regard, Shehbaz Sharif convened a high-level meeting in Islamabad, which was attended by key political figures, to thoroughly discuss the project.

It has been reported that the government has allocated a budget of Rs. 3 billion for the project, and the village will be developed across 1,200 kanals of land in the area.

Speaking on the development, Shehbaz Sharif said that the population of Pakistan mostly comprises youth and the sports activities will allow them to utilize their energy in the right direction.

Shehbaz Sharif also instructed the relevant authorities and stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive plan for the said project and ensure transparency in its construction.

