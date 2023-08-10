Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Still the Strongest Foldable on the Market

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was announced only two weeks ago, but it is already appearing on durability tests as per tradition. To absolutely no one’s surprise, the Z Fold 5 is still the strongest foldable in the series.

Ultimate Dust Proofing

This was proven by JerryRigEverything’s latest durability test which shows that the folding phone is still just as dustproof as before, meaning that the new Flex Hinge is definitely holding its own.

It can easily keep out a handful of dust, grime, and tiny rocks. The phone has no official dust proofing, but that doesn’t seem to matter here.

Scratch Test

The external screen is encased in glass, as one might expect, resulting in a scratch resistance of 6 on the Mohs hardness scale while more profound scratches show up at level 7. The fingerprint sensor starts to malfunction after a few scratches.

As always, the inner screen has a non-removable plastic protector, essential for its foldable functionality. Since it’s plastic, it’s easily scratchable, getting visible gouges at levels 2 and 3 on Moh’s hardness scale. The phone’s frame and hinge are aluminum while the buttons are also metal.

Flame and Bend Test

After approximately 10 seconds of exposure to an open flame, the upper plastic layer of the inner screen starts to melt, while the outer screen requires a longer duration due to its glass build.

The most impressive of all, the bend test, puts the Galaxy Z Fold 5 ahead of the Google Pixel Fold and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, both of which did not survive the test. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 does not budge at all no matter which angle you bend it from, a far cry from the first generation Galaxy Z Fold.