Samsung Galaxy F34 Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Screen and 6,000 mAh Battery

Samsung has launched the affordable Galaxy F34 which several notable highlights such as a smooth AMOLED screen and a large battery. The Galaxy F34 is a rebranded version of the Galaxy M34 that was launched in the global market last month.

The Galaxy F34 showcases a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, boasting 1080p resolution and a rapid 120Hz refresh rate. This display incorporates a water drop notch to accommodate the 16MP front-facing camera and is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 5.

Driving the device is the Exynos 1280 chipset, complemented by either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, expandable via the microSD slot. Handling the software side of things is One UI 5, built upon Android 13.

On the rear, there is a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. This camera is capable of 4K video recording.

There is a massive 6,000 mAh battery onboard too with support of up to 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy F34 has a starting price of $230 and will be available in Electric Black and Mystic Green color options.

Samsung Galaxy F34 Specifications