Samsung Galaxy F34 Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Screen and 6,000 mAh Battery

Samsung has launched the affordable Galaxy F34 which several notable highlights such as a smooth AMOLED screen and a large battery. The Galaxy F34 is a rebranded version of the Galaxy M34 that was launched in the global market last month.
The Galaxy F34 showcases a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, boasting 1080p resolution and a rapid 120Hz refresh rate. This display incorporates a water drop notch to accommodate the 16MP front-facing camera and is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 5.
Driving the device is the Exynos 1280 chipset, complemented by either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, expandable via the microSD slot. Handling the software side of things is One UI 5, built upon Android 13.
On the rear, there is a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. This camera is capable of 4K video recording.
There is a massive 6,000 mAh battery onboard too with support of up to 25W fast charging.
The Samsung Galaxy F34 has a starting price of $230 and will be available in Electric Black and Mystic Green color options.
Samsung Galaxy F34 Specifications
- Chipset: Samsung Exynos 1280
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali G68
- OS: Android 13, One UI 5.1
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.5″ Super AMOLED with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1000 nits peak brightness
- Memory:
- RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4
- Front: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
- Colors: Electric Black, Mystic Green
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 6,000 mAh, 25W fast charging
- Price: $230