Samsung Galaxy F34 Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Screen and 6,000 mAh Battery

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Aug 8, 2023 | 12:29 pm

Samsung has launched the affordable Galaxy F34 which several notable highlights such as a smooth AMOLED screen and a large battery. The Galaxy F34 is a rebranded version of the Galaxy M34 that was launched in the global market last month.

The Galaxy F34 showcases a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, boasting 1080p resolution and a rapid 120Hz refresh rate. This display incorporates a water drop notch to accommodate the 16MP front-facing camera and is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 5.

Driving the device is the Exynos 1280 chipset, complemented by either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, expandable via the microSD slot. Handling the software side of things is One UI 5, built upon Android 13.

On the rear, there is a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. This camera is capable of 4K video recording.

There is a massive 6,000 mAh battery onboard too with support of up to 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy F34 has a starting price of $230 and will be available in Electric Black and Mystic Green color options.

Samsung Galaxy F34 Specifications

  • Chipset: Samsung Exynos 1280
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali G68
  • OS: Android 13, One UI 5.1
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.5″ Super AMOLED with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1000 nits peak brightness
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS
      8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)
      2 MP, f/2.4
    • Front: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
  • Colors: Electric Black, Mystic Green
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 6,000 mAh, 25W fast charging
  • Price: $230

