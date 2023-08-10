UAE Announces Over 100 Sales Executive Jobs With Salaries Up to AED 7,000

In response to the economic growth post-pandemic, UAE’s banking institutions have announced multiple job vacancies, opening doors for professional sales executives, reported Khaleej Times.
These positions offer generous pay and benefits, as well as a great chance to advance your career as a sales professional.
Job Details
Experience Required: 2 to 5 years.
Salary Range: AED 5,000 to AED 7,000 per month.
Role: Promoting and selling credit cards and personal loans.
Desired Qualities:
- Strong communication and interpersonal aptitude.
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant experience.
- Immediate availability for joining.
In addition, candidates will be provided with benefits in accordance with UAE labor regulations.
Interview Details
Here are the interview details for the positions mentioned above:
Venue: Office No. 302, Al Masaood Tower 2, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai.
Time: 10 AM to 1:30 PM (UAE time).
More Sales Positions
Furthermore, another prominent bank will be conducting interviews for similar roles, as well as leadership positions. Approximately 100 positions are available for sales executives, with a generous package of up to AED 5,000 salary plus incentives.
Experience: 2 to 3 years with a commendable track record.
Walk-in-Interview Venue: Office No. 503, Al Masaood Tower 2, Port Saeed Deira.
Time: 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM (UAE time).
Via Khaleej Times