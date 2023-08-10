UAE Announces Over 100 Sales Executive Jobs With Salaries Up to AED 7,000

In response to the economic growth post-pandemic, UAE’s banking institutions have announced multiple job vacancies, opening doors for professional sales executives, reported Khaleej Times.

These positions offer generous pay and benefits, as well as a great chance to advance your career as a sales professional.

ALSO READ Delayed Train Stops Kidnapping in Punjab

Job Details

Experience Required: 2 to 5 years.

Salary Range: AED 5,000 to AED 7,000 per month.

Role: Promoting and selling credit cards and personal loans.

Desired Qualities:

Strong communication and interpersonal aptitude.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant experience.

Immediate availability for joining.

In addition, candidates will be provided with benefits in accordance with UAE labor regulations.

Interview Details

Here are the interview details for the positions mentioned above:

Venue: Office No. 302, Al Masaood Tower 2, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai.

Time: 10 AM to 1:30 PM (UAE time).

ALSO READ How to Have Your University Degree Recognized in UAE

More Sales Positions

Furthermore, another prominent bank will be conducting interviews for similar roles, as well as leadership positions. Approximately 100 positions are available for sales executives, with a generous package of up to AED 5,000 salary plus incentives.

Experience: 2 to 3 years with a commendable track record.

Walk-in-Interview Venue: Office No. 503, Al Masaood Tower 2, Port Saeed Deira.

Time: 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM (UAE time).

Via Khaleej Times