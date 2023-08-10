UAE Bans Nationals of 20 Countries From Coming to Dubai

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned visas for people from 20 African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, and Sudan, aiming to visit Dubai, as reported by DW Africa.

According to the details, many visitors from these countries overstayed their visas, often working in the UAE without making their stay legal.

A month ago, Nigeria stated that its citizens below 40 will not get tourist visas for the UAE. This was because the UAE had changed its visa rules and stopped giving tourist visas to younger Nigerians, except if they were joining their families there.

It is also worth noting that this is not the first time African countries have faced travel restrictions to Dubai.

On 29 December 2021, Emirates, a leading Dubai-based airline, barred passengers from eight African nations from traveling to or transiting through Dubai. It came due to concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The list then included countries like Ghana, Uganda, and Kenya.