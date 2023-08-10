Federal Cabinet Approves National Aviation Policy 2023

The Federal Cabinet approved National Aviation Policy 2023 at the request of the Ministry of Aviation at its last-ever meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was given a complete rundown by the Secretary Cabinet from April 20 to August 8, 2023.

On the directions of the chair, the cabinet approved the auction of all valuable gifts received by the prime minister’s office in the past 15 months.

On the suggestion of the Ministry of Commerce, the cabinet okayed the nomination of technical and non-technical members of the National Tariff Commission. Appointments for various other state institutions were also finalized and approved by the cabinet members.

The federal cabinet approved the formation of the Special Investment Facility Secretariat with Jameel Ahmed Qureshi as its secretary/chief accounting officer.

On the advice of the Power Division, the cabinet approved changes to the solar policy. Solarization of government buildings and the government’s 10,000-MW solarisation objective will be secured following the implementation of these changes.

The federal cabinet also adopted the Economic Coordination Committee’s approved agenda items from meetings conducted on July 26, August 7, and August 8, 2023.

The federal cabinet endorsed all decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions last week and further approved all decisions made at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation on August 7, 2023.