Android is Getting Apple’s Famous Continuity Feature But on Steroids

Google is developing a new feature that will make it easier for Android devices to connect to each other on the same account.

It is similar to Apple’s Continuity feature. With Continuity, if you get a call on your iPhone, you can also answer it on your Mac or iPad if they are connected to the same Wi-Fi.

When you have all your Android devices connected to the same Google account, you will be able to switch calls between devices and share the internet connection.

Switching calls is as simple as it sounds – you can start a call on one device and then transfer it to another. Internet sharing allows your main device to share its internet connection with your other devices, similar to how a personal Wi-Fi hotspot works.

The screenshot below shows that the call-switching feature will work even between different Android phones. It is unlike Apple’s method, which only allows you to receive calls from an iPhone on an iPad or a Mac, not on another iPhone.

To link your device to Google, go to Settings > Google > Devices & Sharing. However, it is only a speculation by tech expert Mishaal Rahman, as Google has not officially announced any such methods.