UAE’s Mobile Internet Speed to Become Three Times Faster With New Technology

Du, a prominent telecom operator in the UAE, has recently announced plans to increase its mobile internet speeds by three times. The company will achieve this using an advanced method known as multi-carrier aggregation.

In simple terms, multi-carrier aggregation can be likened to combining lanes on a highway, allowing for faster and smoother traffic flow.

Specifically, du will aggregate three data carriers to boost the speed significantly. This technological advancement primarily targets home wireless services, a segment that du successfully introduced to the UAE market in 2021.

The improved speeds will support advanced technologies that require high bandwidth and low latency, such as artificial intelligence (AI), 8K video streaming, metaverse, and ultra-high-definition cloud gaming.

Saleem Al Blooshi, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at du, reiterated the company’s dedication to providing the best possible user experience. He stated that du has always strived to anticipate and meet the changing connectivity needs of UAE consumers.

It is worth noting that du was the first to offer 4G and 5G home wireless services in the UAE. With this latest development, the company is well-positioned to offer advanced 5G services tailored for the above-mentioned uses.