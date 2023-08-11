EA Sports Adds Hijab in Latest Version of FIFA 23

Moroccan professional footballer, Nouhaila Benzina, recently became the first female player in history to wear a hijab while playing in the FIFA World Cup 2023.

The impact of this act on the big stage has already reached the biggest game in the sport of football, as EA Sports has added the hijab in FIFA 23.

Wearing hijab in football was banned by the international football federation due to the fear of injuries, but they allowed players to cover their heads in 2014.

EA Sports took a major step when they developed the first game in the series to include women in FIFA 16, offering the option to choose women’s national teams.

Now, EA Sports, a video game developer, has taken another significant step by adding the hijab, the Islamic headscarf, in its newly released version of FIFA 23.

EA Sports Executive Producer, John Shepherd, said, “We feel we can play a really important role in the growth of that sport by introducing it to all of our fans.”

Earlier this year, EA Sports announced a rebranding for its iconic FIFA franchise, which has captivated gamers and football enthusiasts alike for nearly three decades.

The new brand vision, named EA SPORTS FC, will serve as the platform for creating innovative and immersive football experiences across online and mobile gaming platforms.

To unveil the new brand, EA SPORTS FC will be showcased in more than 100 matches across the biggest football leagues in the world, such as the Premier League and La Liga.