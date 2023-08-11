Govt Wants to Increase Registration Fee and Fines on Homeopathic ‘Doctors’

The Ministry of Health has received a directive from the Senate Standing Committee on Health to enhance registration fees and fines applicable to homeopathic doctors. The committee, led by Humayun Mohmand, convened a meeting where several important matters were deliberated upon.

One of the key topics under discussion was the provision of medical assistance to individuals in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Additionally, the committee highlighted the imperative for the Healthcare Regulatory Authority to adopt more robust measures for effectively managing and containing outbreaks.

Valid concerns pertaining to the absence of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) registration on renewal certificates were also raised. Moreover, the necessity for comprehensive addresses on voter lists was underscored, as this deficiency had led to delays in the Homeopathic Council elections. Consequently, a proposal was put forth to increase penalties for individuals failing to possess renewed Homeopathic Council certificates.

The meeting also discussed the ICT Injured Patient Medical Aid Bill presented by Mehr Taj, a committee member. Taj advocated that anyone arriving at a hospital due to accidents or emergencies must promptly receive essential medical attention and life-saving care.

Furthermore, her proposition included the establishment of ambulance services across all hospitals in Islamabad. Notably, she recommended a three-year prison term for individuals declining to administer critical medical care.

Chairing the committee, Mohmand disclosed that subsequent discussions on these vital matters will be carried out during the forthcoming meeting. A particular emphasis will be placed on scrutinizing the role of the Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority in its oversight of hospitals.