ONIC is Not a New Mobile Operator, Clarifies PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday said that no new operator has been awarded a mobile cellular license to offer mobile services in Pakistan.

In a statement, the authority said that there is a misconception amongst the public and social media users regarding a new operator launching mobile services in Pakistan under the name ONIC.

PTA said that Pak. Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML) which already owns the Ufone brand intends to launch another new digital product ONIC to cater to the digital segment of the market who prefer convenient digital engagement instead of traditional service delivery for high-end users.

In its statement, PTA said that it has been in active communication with PTML regarding their plans to launch ONIC. In line with the commitment to regulatory compliance and consumer protection, PTA has advised PTML to fulfill all necessary regulatory requirements.