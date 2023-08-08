IT Ministry Targeting to Bring Apple to Pakistan

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque Tuesday said that the ministry plans to bring Apple to Pakistan.

Talking to reporters about the mobile manufacturing policy, the minister said that Samsung and Nokia have already set up their assembly plants in Pakistan and the ministry’s next target is to bring Apple to Pakistan.

He said that IT Ministry has directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to hire consultants to provide recommendations and to work in close consultation with all stakeholders to carry out a detailed market study on 5G. He said the caretaker government can issue policy directives for the study.

Haque said IT exports increased during May-June 2023 while exports of other ministries declined during the same period. He said the ministry has so far launched 83 projects under Universal Services Fund and given strict directions to complete them all by December 31.

The minister said he has told the government not to invest a single penny in IT but facilitate the sector and protect it from the Federal Board of Revenue and State Bank of Pakistan.

He urged the government to help the telecom sector upgrade its infrastructure to provide quality services to the masses, saying that every possible step is being taken to resolve issues of the industry.

In response to a query on social media rules, the federal minister said the regulations are being prepared in consultation with stakeholders and will be finalized soon. Meanwhile, the matter of amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) is with the Information Ministry as per relevant protocols, the minister added.