Teenage Girl Gang Raped After Being Given Fake Job Offer

In yet another disturbing incident underscoring the harrowing reality of gender-based violence, a 17-year-old girl was reportedly subjected to a horrifying gang rape by three individuals in the Mughalpura area.

The accused, identified as Sunny, Awais Dogar, and Irfan, allegedly deceived the girl and her mother with a sham job offer, subsequently leading them to their residence. Once there, the perpetrators callously subjected the young victim to a gang rape in a haveli. Authorities have registered a case against the accused trio.

ALSO READ Doctors Perform Surgeries Using Torchlight at Lahore’s Ganga Ram Hospital

Regrettably, though, this appalling occurrence is far from an isolated case. A similar shocking incident had come to light in Lahore earlier this year, where a woman fell prey to a similar ruse.

The victim enticed with a fictitious job opportunity, was duped into meeting the suspect, Khalil, at Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital. Upon arrival, she was forcibly taken to a dwelling, where Khalil and his accomplices ruthlessly assaulted and violated her at gunpoint. A first information report (FIR) had been filed at the Gujjar Pura Police Station, citing kidnapping and sexual assault charges.