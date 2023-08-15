Fan Gifts Fabinho a Rolex During His Saudi Pro League Debut

Brazilian professional footballer, Fabinho, found himself at the center of an unexpected and touching gesture during his Saudi Pro League debut.

After exiting the field with a standout performance, the star midfielder was surprised by a die-hard fan, who gifted him an expensive watch.

In a short video that went viral on social media and garnered widespread attention, the Al-Ittihad fan can be seen gifting a watch to Fabinho.

The impactful presence of the 29-year-old footballer was evident as Al-Ittihad secured a comfortable 3-0 victory against the Al-Raed club on a Monday evening.

Fabinho was gifted a Rolex by a fan because he played well… A FAN. Na we can’t compete with Saudi 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VgDWduDeEB — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) August 14, 2023

The addition of the former Liverpool player into the Saudi Pro League had been eagerly anticipated since his move during the summer transfer window.

However, the scoreboard remained unyielding for the majority of the match, with the breakthrough moment coming an hour into play.

Karim Benzema’s perceptive vision led to a well-placed pass that found the prolific Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 58th minute, finally breaking the deadlock.

Coronado’s subsequent exploits, netting two goals, solidified Al-Ittihad’s supremacy and turned the contest into a veritable exhibition of their prowess.