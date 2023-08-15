FBR Website Closed For Routine Maintenance

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) official website was temporarily closed on August 14, 2023, for routine maintenance.

On Monday, a message displayed on the FBR’s website said, “The website is down for routine maintenance. We will be back up shortly”.

Sources told ProPakistani that the website had been closed to avert any possibility of a cyber attack.

The FBR officials categorically clarified that FBR’s website was neither hacked nor was there any technical fault. The website was closed for routine maintenance on the public holiday of August 14. Usually, there are more chances of cyber-attacks on August 14 and March 23.

Last year, the FBR website was temporarily closed on March 23, 2022.