NHSD Calls to Unite for Humanity at the World Humanitarian Day Event on 20th August

In the heart of Islamabad, a beacon of hope is set to shine on August 20th, 2023. The Network for Human and Social Development (NHSD) proudly presents the World Humanitarian Day Event at the iconic Pak-China Friendship Center. This one-day extravaganza promises to unite change-makers, raise awareness, and empower individuals, all under one roof.

Since its establishment in 2012, NHSD has been a driving force in diverse fields including water and sanitation, disaster management, health education, community empowerment, and women’s rights. With a track record as an implementation partner for over 60 international and national organizations, NHSD has become a symbol of impactful social and human development.

Dr. Arif Alvi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, bestowed the corporate humanitarian and strategic achievement shield upon NHSD, recognizing their unwavering dedication. This shield is a testament to NHSD’s contribution to shaping a better future.

The upcoming World Humanitarian Day Event, spanning from 9 AM to 9:30 PM, promises an immersive experience at the Pak-China Friendship Center. This event celebrates, supports, and facilitates the commendable work of various humanitarian-focused organizations. Anchored by the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and NGO World, the event boasts a stellar lineup of exhibitors, including local and national-level organizations deeply involved in humanitarian efforts.

Distinguished participants include powerhouses like the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Akhuwat Foundation and the Hashoo Foundation, embodying the spirit of giving that defines humanitarian work. With individual exhibitors, food stalls, and CSR experts, attendees gain insight into the multifaceted dimensions of humanitarianism. This event will also include innovators in the field of education such as Fosters School.

This event transcends mere recognition, offering a dynamic program of discussions, workshops, and exhibitions. Themes range from child protection and human security to CSR services by industries, igniting dialogues and expanding horizons.

The day culminates with an electrifying musical concert, harmonizing with the unity that underlies humanitarian efforts. Visionaries seeking to exhibit their projects and ideas can leverage the Exhibitor package, offering a platform to captivate the audience with their initiatives.

NHSD invites organizations to be part of this transformative event through diverse sponsorship packages, providing distinctive visibility opportunities. From Platinum to Co-Sponsor partnerships, brands can align with values of compassion, growth, and change.

NHSD World Humanitarian Day 2023 signifies more than an event; it promises rejuvenation, collaboration, and transformation. It’s a declaration that Pakistan’s heart beats for humanity, and through collective efforts, greatness can be reclaimed. Join NHSD on August 20th, 2023, at the Pak-China Friendship Center, and illuminate the world with the brilliance of compassion.

For more comprehensive information and to secure your participation, please visit NHSD’s official website, as well as their Instagram page.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with Shehroze Ameen, Director Administration, NHSD. You can connect with him directly at 03215288900. You can also connect with Dr. Fauzia Moghees, Executive Coordinator, at 03336102357 and 03461159255.