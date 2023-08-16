15-Year Old Girl Arrested After Failed Robbery

A 15-year-old girl involved in criminal activities has been apprehended in Karachi. The young dacoit, identified as Maria, revealed that her father is incarcerated and she engages in unlawful activities alongside her father’s associates.

The incident unfolded in North Nazimabad, where a citizen exited a bank carrying Rs. 1.9 million. An audacious robbery occurred right within the bank premises. As the attempted theft unfolded, the citizen took matters into his own hands, opening fire in self-defense.

Consequently, Maria’s accomplices fled the scene, leaving her behind. Local residents promptly handed her over to the police.

Interrogations with the detained suspect unveiled a web of criminal collaboration. Maria disclosed that Rasheed and Farman, co-accused and friends of her father, initiated a crime spree after her father’s incarceration. The group targeted their acquaintances, and recently, they executed a robbery amounting to Rs. 50,000, from which Maria received Rs. 10,000.

Shedding light on her living situation, Maria revealed that she resides in a rented house in Ghazi Goth. Moreover, she implicated the bank manager in the robbery. Police authorities have initiated an investigation based on the accused’s statement and are actively pursuing the absconding co-accused.

The arrest of the young thief underscores the complex nature of criminal networks within the city, warranting efforts by law enforcement agencies to maintain public safety and curb criminal activities.