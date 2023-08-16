15-Year Old Girl Arrested After Failed Robbery

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 16, 2023 | 6:20 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

A 15-year-old girl involved in criminal activities has been apprehended in Karachi. The young dacoit, identified as Maria, revealed that her father is incarcerated and she engages in unlawful activities alongside her father’s associates.

The incident unfolded in North Nazimabad, where a citizen exited a bank carrying Rs. 1.9 million. An audacious robbery occurred right within the bank premises. As the attempted theft unfolded, the citizen took matters into his own hands, opening fire in self-defense. 

ALSO READ

Consequently, Maria’s accomplices fled the scene, leaving her behind. Local residents promptly handed her over to the police.

Interrogations with the detained suspect unveiled a web of criminal collaboration. Maria disclosed that Rasheed and Farman, co-accused and friends of her father, initiated a crime spree after her father’s incarceration. The group targeted their acquaintances, and recently, they executed a robbery amounting to Rs. 50,000, from which Maria received Rs. 10,000.

ALSO READ

Shedding light on her living situation, Maria revealed that she resides in a rented house in Ghazi Goth. Moreover, she implicated the bank manager in the robbery. Police authorities have initiated an investigation based on the accused’s statement and are actively pursuing the absconding co-accused.

The arrest of the young thief underscores the complex nature of criminal networks within the city, warranting efforts by law enforcement agencies to maintain public safety and curb criminal activities.

lens

‘Lappu Sa Sachin’: Seema Haider Takes Legal Action Against Her Neighbor
Read more in lens

proproperty

Advanced Geo-tagging Reveals 597 Illegal Buildings in Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>