CDA Set to Launch Overseas Enclave Apartment Project

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is gearing up to unveil its latest venture, the ‘Overseas Enclave’ apartment project, at the crossroads of G.T. Road and Margalla Avenue. The CDA board is scheduled to convene on Friday for a comprehensive briefing on the initiative.

Encompassing 200 kanals of prime land, the Overseas Enclave project plans to include both green spaces and modern constructions. Of the available land, half is earmarked for lush landscapes, while the remaining 50 percent will be allocated for apartment complexes and other developments.

Anticipating substantial financial gains from this strategic endeavor, a senior CDA official emphasized the advantageous location of the land. The project is divided into nine blocks, each spanning five kanals. Furthermore, the blueprint integrates provisions for a school and a hospital, enabling the successful bidders to utilize the plots for a combination of commercial and residential purposes.

While this project falls under Zone II, where construction is permitted, last year witnessed the CDA’s proposal to expand into the protected Zone III, drawing criticism from the media and environmentalists. In response, the CDA scaled down the project to a modest 200 kanals within Zone II.

Alongside this venture, the CDA board will deliberate on amending zoning regulations in relation to apartment building density. Presently, the floor area ratio (FAR) stands at 1:5, however, the planning wing is advocating for an increase to 1:6 and 1:8, contingent on plot size.

In the midst of these deliberations, the board will address the prevalent issue of unauthorized construction along Margalla Avenue and in proximity to the national park area. Zone III regulations unequivocally prohibit construction, yet the absence of by-laws has fueled rampant illegal building activity.

With a determination to rectify this situation, the CDA board may consider seeking alterations to zoning regulations from the federal government. This initiative aims to strike a balance between controlled development and the preservation of Islamabad’s natural beauty and architectural integrity.