Google Plans to Beat ChatGPT With Its Most Powerful AI Yet

Upon the widespread availability of ChatGPT in 2022, internal sources reported that Google underwent a state of heightened concern, akin to a “code red.” The presence of this AI chatbot, capable of promptly furnishing answers to user inquiries, prompted the company to contemplate the potential impact on its core search enterprise.

In the interim, Google has embarked on a series of strategic maneuvers, all underscoring its commitment to advancing artificial intelligence. This dedication has been evident in the introduction of its own AI-infused chatbot, Bard, earlier this year, accompanied by a consistent integration of machine learning capabilities across its range of offerings.

However, emerging insights propose that the forthcoming autumn will witness the unveiling of Google’s most extensive AI-centered product to date, which is meant to exceed both ChatGPT and Google’s own Bard chatbot. This venture is spearheaded by leaders from both Google Brain and DeepMind, two stalwarts in the realm of AI research.

An undisclosed insider affiliated with the project, codenamed “Gemini,” has recently divulged fresh insights into Google’s intentions, as revealed by The Information.

Text and Image Generation

According to this source, Google is placing its focus on putting together the text capabilities inherent in its expansive language models (LLMs) with the prowess of AI image generation Unlike ChatGPT, which primarily generates text, Gemini is poised to introduce the capability of producing contextual images. Think ChatGPT and DALL-E combined.

Notably, Google is exploring the incorporation of additional functionalities beyond this. For instance, Gemini’s potential scope could extend to encompass analyzing flowcharts or orchestrating software control through voice commands.

Trained on YouTube Transcripts

Much like its machine-learning counterparts, Gemini undertakes the analysis of text passages and images to discern patterns and furnish responses to specific inquiries.

The training of Gemini, as disclosed by the source, draws from YouTube video transcripts harnessed by Google. Nevertheless, the company’s legal team exercises vigilant oversight over the training data to prevent any infringement on copyrighted content.

Likely Coming to Google Docs

Given its far-reaching capabilities, it’s probable that Google will harness Gemini to empower its array of products, including enterprise applications such as Google Docs. The source further indicates that developers will be required to secure access to Gemini via the Google Cloud server rental platform, which entails a cost.

Additional intricacies regarding Gemini will be unveiled when Google extends the revelation to app developers by year-end. However, it’s possible that the company will start using Gemini in its products before that.

