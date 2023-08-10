Google Docs Will Now Let You Sign Documents Digitally

Google has unveiled its initiative to enhance user convenience by integrating native support for eSignatures into Docs and Drive.

This move aims to streamline the process of requesting signatures and digitally signing documents directly within Google’s platform. Having undergone over a year of alpha testing, the feature is now being introduced in beta, facilitating the request and application of eSignatures.

Numerous software solutions, including cloud-based platforms like Dropbox and local applications such as Adobe Acrobat, already offer eSignature capabilities. Google’s inclusion of this functionality aligns more with achieving parity among its competitors rather than pioneering novel territory. This addition means that users will have to switch less between other apps to get a signature.

Google has shared screenshots that illustrate how Docs and Drive will solicit complete signatures or initials from recipients. Additionally, a “date signed” field is present, offering an option for auto-population.

Leveraging a single template contract, multiple signature requests can be initiated, and Google emphasizes the incorporation of a feature that allows you to monitor any pending signatures.

Notably, during the initial phase, signature requests appear to be limited to Gmail users. Google’s official blog post indicates that the expansion to include non-Gmail users will roll out later this year.

In the coming weeks, Google Workspace subscribers will be granted entry to an open beta for the feature. However, access for other tiers like Workspace Business or Enterprise subscribers will require administrators to specifically request it through a provided form.

There is no indication of whether or when the feature will be introduced to Google’s free personal accounts.

Via: The Verge